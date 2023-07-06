Diane M. Christensen, 76, St. Cloud

December 23, 1946 - July 3, 2023

A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the VFW Post #428 – 9 18th Avenue North St. Cloud MN 56303 for Diane Christensen, 76 of St. Cloud who died Monday at her home in St. Cloud.

Diane was born December 23, 1946 in St. Cloud to Edward A. & Arvilla L. (Harris) Blais. She married Gary Christensen in St. Cloud. She worked in environmental services at the St. Cloud Hospital until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time traveling and visiting Idaho and Arizona. She loved to dance and spend time with her family.

She is survived by her son Lonnie (Kristin) Roering of St. Cloud; sisters and brother, Joanne Spurgeon of Washington; Violette (Thomas) Ruff of Idaho; Lonnie (Jane) Blais-Roering of Ramsey; grandchildren, Cortney, Dominick, Andrew, Logan, Mason, great grandchildren, Bethany, Jayden, Kira, Robyn, and nephews, Mark, Jason, and Lauren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step father, Marvin J. Roering, husband Gary, and brother, Lawrence Blais.

Special thank you to Centracare Hospice especially Jim Lock for the special care.