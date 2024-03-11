Diane G. Berndt, 71, Rice

October 29, 1952 - March 9, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Diane G. Berndt, 71, of Rice will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2024 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Diane passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at home. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at St. Stephen Parish Hall in St. Stephen. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the parish hall. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Diane was born on October 29, 1952 in Little Falls to Theodore “Ted” and Irene (Posch) Yorek. She graduated from Little Falls High School and St. Cloud Vo-Tech College. Diane married Merlin Berndt on May 4, 1974 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus. They moved to Rice in 1975 and Diane was employed in accounting administration at the VA Medical Center for forty years, retiring in 2012. She was a member of St. Stephen Parish and the St. Stephen Lions.

Diane was a master gardener, phenomenal cook and had an amazing sense of style. She loved doing crafts but above all Diane treasured spending time with loved ones, especially her grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity and for being the ultimate hostess.

She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Merlin; sons, Steve of McGregor, Jason (Joline) of Becker, Joe (Shayna) of Victoria; six grandchildren, Alyssa, Ezra, Eli, Elena, Amelia, William; siblings, Jan (Bruce) Braun, Karen (Leo) Szczodroski, Deb Yorek, Mary (Mike) Hegna, Sharon (Bobby) Thell, Kenny (Brenda) Yorek, Kathy (Kelly) Heying; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are preferred.