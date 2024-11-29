Deputies Arrest Wrong Way Driver On Interstate 94

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 94 in the early morning hours has been arrested.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday when they received multiple 911 calls.

A pickup truck was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-94. Deputies responded and found the vehicle. Deputies were able to pin and block the vehicle utilizing their patrol vehicles.

A Douglas County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle and the suspect vehicle sustained minor damage.

Get our free mobile app

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Osakis, showed significant signs of impairment and was arrested for driving under the influence. The driver provided a breath sample, with the resulting breath alcohol content being three and a half times the legal limit for operating a motor vehicle.

READ RELATED ARTICLES