March 6, 1949 - September 13, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Dennis P. Loecken, age 69 of Dent and formerly of St. Joseph who passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at his home on Dead Lake. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the St. Joseph Parish Center Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be 4:00 p.m. Monday at the Heritage Hall. Arrangements are being made the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Dennis was born March 6, 1949 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Joseph and Theresa (Rausch) Loecken. He grew up on the family farm in St. Martin. Dennis was united in marriage to Connie Terres on September 18, 1971 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. The couple lived and raised their family in St. Joseph where he was an active member of St. Joseph Parish, Lions, Knights of Columbus and American Legion. Dennis retired from Electrolux after 39 years and moved to his lake home where he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

While enjoying retirement Dennis was an active member of St. James Parish, Otter Tail Lions and President of the Dead Lake Association. Dennis and Connie enjoyed spending their winters in Arizona.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 46 years, Connie; his mother, Theresa of Melrose; children, Pamela (Aaron) Shaver of Plymouth, Russ (Kate) of Delano and Ryan (Amanda) of St. Michael; eight grandchildren, Ellie, Livia, Tessa, Courtney, Andrew, Dane, Connor and Elise; brothers and sisters, Virgil (Dorine) of Sauk Centre, Donna (Mark) Herickhoff of Elrosa, Randy (Judy) of St. Martin, Joel (Michelle) of Crystal and Shelly (Dan) Roiger of Canton, New York.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.