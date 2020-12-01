Dennis M. Kramer, 94, Paynesville

April 11, 1926 - November 25, 2020

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Dennis M. Kramer, age 94, of Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek officiated. Entombment took place in the St. Louis Parish Mausoleum. Dennis passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020 at the CentraCare Paynesville Hospital surrounded by his children.

Dennis was born April 11, 1926 in Lake Henry, MN to Jacob and Hedwig (Jaeger) Kraemer. He was united in marriage to Crescentia “Tuddie” Lenzmeier on September 6, 1948 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. He was a dedicated farmer near Lake Henry and was proud of his accomplishments. After retiring, he moved to Paynesville where he worked with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home and at D&D Recycling. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church and the Catholic Order of Foresters.

Dennis enjoyed spearing, fishing, playing cards, going to the casino, trips to Branson, MO, and watching sports, especially when his grandchildren were playing. He also enjoyed butchering and making homemade sausage. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July when he loved lighting off fireworks. He also loved his garden, which was his pride and joy. What he loved the most was being with family and friends and will be remembered for his sense of humor that would light up your day.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 72 years Crescentia, children Charlene (Rich) VanDrehle of Melrose, Connie (Duane) Olmscheid of Paynesville, Cyndi (Jerry) Humbert of Paynesville and Dean (Ruth) Kraemer of Paynesville, 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Preceding Dennis in death were his parents, infant son Jeffrey, brother Leo Kraemer and sisters Alverna Bierschbach, Loretta Hopfer and Renilda Fuenstenberg.

The family is deeply grateful to the CentraCare Paynesville staff for their gracious care during his illness.