De’Mico R. Elyea-Goss, 29, St. Cloud

June 7, 1995 – April 12, 2025

attachment-De'Mico Elyea-Goss loading...

De’Mico Ray Elyea, age 29, passed away on April 12, 2025. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

De’Mico is survived by his mother, Patty Elyea; his brothers, Adam Elyea (Clare) and Wade Elyea (Krista); and many extended family members and friends who cherished him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, MaryAnn Lommel and Les Lommel.

A private family service will be held to honor his life.

Fly high with the Angels!