Delroy “Butch” J. Thielman, 86, Avon

August 30, 1933 - October 22, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Monday October 28, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Butch Thielman who passed away suddenly on Wednesday at his home in Avon. His brother, Fr. Kenneth Thielman and Fr. Edward Vebelun, OSB will concelebrate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8pm Sunday at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Avon and after 9am Monday at the church in Avon.

Butch was born August 30, 1933 in Avon to Nicholas & Frances (Wellenstein) Thielman. He grew up in Avon and graduated from Tech High School in St. Cloud. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1952-1956. He returned to Avon and has lived in the Thielman family home his entire life. He worked in the office at Dezurik in Sartell for 26 years. He is a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. He was also active in the Avon Laker Baseball club as a player and board member, American Legion, Lions Club and volunteering on meals on wheels. He also loved spending time with his family hunting and fishing and spending time in Arizona.

Survivors include his brothers, Howard (Colleen) of St. Joseph; Fr. Kenneth of Melrose; Lowell “Friday” (Phyllis) of Avon; Nicholas, Holy Cross Brother of Notre Dame, Indiana; and many loving nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, Nester, brothers, Sylvester and Gerald, sisters, Lenora Andrews, Bernice Sauer, Virginia Lehn, Evelyn Nelson, Delphine Newkirk and significant other, Pat Sowada.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.