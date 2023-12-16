Nearly Half Inch of Rain in St. Cloud on Friday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Scattered light rain throughout the day on Friday provided some measurable totals.

The National Weather Service says we officially had .45 of an inch of rain on Friday at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

The record for the date is .69 of an inch back in 1984.

We are now at .57 of an inch for the month of December so far. That's .13 of an inch above normal.

We're still more than three inches of precipitation below normal for the entire year.

The rain did switch to light snow during the overnight. The National Weather Service says the mixed precipitation should be done falling by mid-morning on Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

With highs expected in the upper 30s on Saturday and Sunday, the snow will be melting away over the weekend.

READ RELATED ARTICLES