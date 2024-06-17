Debra May Vergin, 71, Cold Spring

June 23, 1952- June 15, 2024

attachment-Debra May Vergin loading...

Debra Vergin, age 71, died on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Debra was born on June 23, 1952 to Harvey and Betty (Ekerson) Lee in Fargo, ND. She worked as a grain trader for International Multifoods in Minneapolis, MN from 1972-1989. She married Allan Vergin on February 4, 1989 and they moved to Texas where she worked as a Dental Assistant for 10 years and after as a receptionist in a local hospital for 5 years. They moved back to Minnesota in 2016 to be closer to family.

She is survived by her husband, Allan; children Jennifer (Mark) Kroska and Jeff Vergin; grandchildren, Kailee, Luke, Lyndsey, Kyle and Seth Kroska; sisters-in-law Diann Strehler and Karen Strehler.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Betty and her sister Rhonda Lee.

The family would like to Thank the St. Cloud Hospital for their exceptional care of Debra.

The services are private.