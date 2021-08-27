Debbie (Orcutt) Landwehr, 63, St. Cloud and formerly of Foley

September 22, 1957 - August 25, 2021

Debbie (Orcutt) Landwehr, age 63, of St. Cloud and formerly of Foley passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate her life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Debbie was born on September 22, 1957 to George Jr. and Betty (Zenner) Orcutt. She attended school at St. Anthony’s grade school and graduated from Apollo High School. Debbie worked for Donovan’s Sausage, Fingerhut, Quality Cleaners and for the last 17 years at St. Benedict’s Senior Center (The Village).

Debbie loved arts and crafts, coloring and making cards as well as boating, fishing, her dogs and going to car shows with her husband. Above all she treasured spending time with her grandchildren whom she loved immensely.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Mike of St. Cloud; daughter, Melissa Jefferson of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Lexi Sauve of North St. Paul, Maurice Neal of Minneapolis, Maliya Frye of Natchez, Mississippi; great grandchildren, Hunter and Emma Sauve; brother, Roger (Viv) Braith of Isle; sisters, Denise (Dave) Kampa of St. Cloud, Danette (Mac) McCarney of St. Cloud, Julia (Dan) Owen of Foley; godchild, Jennifer Kriegl of Motley; and beloved dogs, Bambi and Fluffy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Earl and Dorothy Landwehr; nephew, Joshua Landwehr; sister-in-law, Kim Braith; and dog, Diamond.

A special thank you to the staffs at Coborns Cancer Center, St. Cloud Hospital 5th Floor Oncology and CentraCare Hospice.