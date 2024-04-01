Dean A. Bettenberg, 76, St. Cloud

September 3, 1947 - March 29, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2024 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Dean A. Bettenberg, 76 who passed away Friday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dean was born September 3, 1947 in St. Cloud to Charles and Harriet (Schill) Bettenberg. After graduating high school, he proudly served in the Minnesota National Guards for 6 years. Dean married Pamela Ruehle on October 9, 1971 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They made their home in Apple Valley, raising their children and had recently celebrated 52 years of marriage. He was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church and the Sartell Legion Post #277. Dean worked for the Donaldson Company, Inc. for over 42 years as an engineer and in the sales department before retiring in 2009. His steadfastness and perseverance were nothing shy of great. Dean was talented woodworker and always found ways to make things work efficiently and feasibly. Camping and travel with family were two of his favorite things. The conservation of wildlife was important to him and he especially enjoyed feeding the birds. He was known for his good sense of humor, jokes and quips and was known to prank people from time to time, he made us smile. Dean was the consummate provider we are so grateful for every little (and big) thing he did for us.

Dean is survived by his wife, Pam of St. Cloud; son, Chad Bettenberg of St. Cloud, daughter, Carrie Bettenberg of Minneapolis; grandchildren, William, Kaitlin, Joseph and Matthew; siblings, Douglas (Barb) Bettenberg of Sartell, Durwood (Renee) Bettenberg of Sartell, Patrick (Sue) Bettenberg of Remer and Naomi Viehauser (Jack Sturm) of St. Cloud. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred to Cathedral High School and the American Cancer Society.