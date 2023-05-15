David S. Studer, 67, St. Anna

August 19, 1955 - May 13, 2023

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna for David S. Studer age 67, of St. Anna who passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Avon. Burial of the urn will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church in St. Anna.

Dave was born on August 19, 1955 in St. Cloud to Roger and Elisabeth (Hoeschen) Studer. He graduated from high school before becoming a carpenter. Dave was a carpenter for local 930 for over 30 years.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing. Dave also loved all the time spent with his family and friends.

He is survived by his siblings; Tom (Alice) of St. Joseph, Barbara Woitalla of Albany, Mary (Andy) Panek of Avon, and Ken (Janet) of Avon; and many nieces and nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Dorothy Studer; and brother-in-law, Raymond Woitalla.

A Special Thank You to Mary and Jim Jarnot and Staff of Mother of Mercy and St. Croix Hospice for all the care given to David.