David R. Robasse, 38, St. Cloud

September 19, 1980 - February 7, 2019

A Gathering of Friends and Family will be from 4PM – 7PM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud for David R Robasse, age 38 of St. Cloud who died peacefully at his home on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

David was born on September 19, 1980 in St. Cloud to Richard and Janet (Johnson) Robasse. He married Amanda Fiedler (Othoudt), and had three wonderful children, and was later divorced. He then married Cassandra Groover, helped raise her two children, Brenton Zimmermann and Madison Groover, and was later divorced. He was a fantastic artist and he loved to draw and produce oil paintings. He also enjoyed the art of music and lyrics. David loved his kids and enjoyed spending time with his children. In their younger years, David practiced karate with the boys.

David is survived by his mother and step-father, Janet and Bob Loesch of Pearl Lake, children; Damian, Gauge and Athena all of Sauk Rapids, and brother, Jeremy (Theresa Witte) of Pearl Lake.

He is preceded in death by his father, Richard “Dick” Edward Robasse.