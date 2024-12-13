David R. Noack, 90, of Corcoran and formerly St. Cloud

June 21, 1934 - December 11, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30PM Thursday, December 19, 2024 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for David Noack, 90, of Corcoran and formerly of St. Cloud who died Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30PM Wednesday at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church in St. Cloud.

David was born June 21, 1934 in Arlington, MN to Maurice F. & Ruth M. (Sweeney) Noack. David graduated Valedictorian from Arlington High School in 1952. After high school, he attended the University of Minnesota where he trained in ROTC and played guard for the Gopher basketball team. He was elected Captain in 1955. After graduating with a degree in Accounting he served his country in the United States Army. He worked as a bank examiner until 1962 when he joined the Peace Corps. He was assigned to Tunis, Tunisia. While there he met Gay Lavergne, a teacher at the American School in Tunis, and they were married at the Carthage Cathedral on August 24, 1963. They had six children, one of whom died in infancy, David, and one who passed in 1995, Steven.

Over the years, David’s career in banking led him to several locations. He worked as a bank officer in Minneapolis, became Vice-President of First National Bank in LaCrosse, took a position as President of Norwest Bank in Albert Lea, and later became President of Wells Fargo Bank in St Cloud. He and Gay moved to Corcoran in recent years to be closer to family.

David always believed in giving back to his community. His Catholic faith was important to him. He served on the St Cloud Hospital Board, Exchange Club, Central Minnesota Community Foundation (co-founded Good Samaritan Fund), and Assumption Cemetery Board. At St. Paul’s church he served as a lector and acolyte. He also was Decade (1950s) Chairman for the U of MN fundraising effort to raise money for the Williams Arena Expansion among numerous other acts of service.

David enjoyed playing tennis, racquetball and basketball. He made countless trips into Minneapolis for Gopher football and basketball games. David and Gay enjoyed traveling to all parts of the world over the years. In recent years, he played cards and did puzzles with his children and grandchildren. His family meant everything to him and he always selflessly cared for them.

David is survived by his wife Gay of Corcoran; daughters, Michelle (Matthew) Myers of Chanhassen; Nicole (Dave) Hoover of Medina; Karinn Brown of Rochester; Alexis Noack of Plymouth; grandchildren, Christian, Maeve and Daly Myers, Julia and Lance Hoover, Hayden and Macy Brown, sister-in-law Pat Noack, brother-in-law Jack Krause, brother-in-law Daly Lavergne (Suzanne), sister-in-law Hilary Lavergne and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, infant son David, son Steven, and brothers, Ronald and Barry Noack, and sisters-in-law Barbara Noack and Ann Krause.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Alzheimers Association or The Good Samaritan Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation.