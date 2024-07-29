David R. Greene, 67, Cold Spring

February 15, 1957 - July 26, 2024

attachment-David Greene loading...

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday August 2, 2024, at River of Life Assembly of God Church in Cold Spring, MN for David R. Greene, age 67, who died July 26, 2024, at St. Cloud Hospital, MN. Inurnment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

The visitation will be from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Friday at the church.

David was born in Plant City, FL to Joseph and Wilma (Smith) Green. He served in the U.S. Marines. David married Cynthia Glynn March 10, 1990.

David was humorous, fun loving, and always quick to make a joke. He was someone that always put others first. David loved southern gospel and old country music as well as writing his own. He passed that passion down to his children. His career as a truck driver had him traveling all over the country where he took every opportunity to share the gospel with other truck drivers. He loved his family, Jesus and his country.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Nikki (Corey) Borg, Kristin (Eric) Snyder, Tim (Mariah) Greene, Katie (Justin) Kuschel, Joe (Tay) Greene, Jonny (Amber) Greene, Jesse (Courtney) Greene, Jeffrey Greene; 22 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Carson; brother, Joseph.

Now he is soaring on eagle’s wings.