David L. Reberg, 81, Sauk Rapids

October 7, 1942 - January 13, 2024

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 19, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for David “Dave” Reberg, age 81, who passed away Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Levi Willms will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.

David Lester Reberg was born October 7, 1942 in St. Cloud to Lester and Wanda (Morfitt) Reberg. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Dave lived in Sauk Rapids his entire life. He was an IT/Computer Tech for Control Data, Minnesota Electronics, and retired from TestCom in Elk River which was bought out by Emerson. Dave was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed tinkering, collecting things especially clocks, vegetable gardening, and sudoku puzzles. Dave was determined, intelligent, independent, and was a jokester who had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his sister, Bonnie (Don) McDermond of Sauk Rapids; niece and nephews, Kris (Jim) Tadych, Tim (Kris) Tadych and Jay (Beth) Tadych; and great nieces and great nephew, Brandon, Mackenzie, Madison, and Olivia Tadych. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church.