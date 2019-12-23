David Henry Lindala, 75, Sauk Rapids

August 25, 1944 - December 18, 2019

David Henry Lindala, 75, died December 17, 2019 at his home in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

David is survived by his wife, Christina and stepdaughters Natasha and Valerie and six step-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister-in-law Lois Lindala, Wyoming, MN, siblings Elsie Wilson, Buffalo, MN, Paul (Faye), Annandale, MN, Marvin (Mary Jane), Monticello, MN and many nieces, nephews and good friends.

David was born August 25, 1944 to Oscar and Uthilia (Mathison) Lindala. He grew up on the family farm in French Lake Township, attending country school until the districts consolidated with Annandale, graduating in 1962. He worked for area farmers for several years, eventually owning Dave's Sanitation and Recycling.

David married Christina Nyberg January 15, 2001. They made their home in rural Annandale, moving to Sauk Rapids after he retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and their spouses Fabian, Jeanette (Hanley) Thompson, Edward (Linda), Emelie Hawkins, Ruth Ann (Robert) Hartman, and infant siblings Violet and Rudolph.