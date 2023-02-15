David (Dave) Martin, 70, Cold Spring

May 6, 1952 - February 14, 2023

David (Dave) Martin, 70, of Cold Spring, passed away at his home on February 14, 2023, surrounded by his family. Private service will be held later.

Dave was born on May 6, 1952, in Minneapolis, MN to Frank and Gertrude Martin. He graduated from South High School and Dunwoody Institute with a degree in mechanics. He married Jean Waldron on December 20, 1986, and on that day, he gained two sons. Dave was a painter for Local 82 for many years, retiring in 2014, from Fransen Decorating. Dave loved pontoon rides, deer hunting, trips to Mexico, and a nice cold beer floating in the lake with his grandkids.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 36 years, Jean, sons, Kevin Webb, and Tony (Debbie) Waldron, grandchildren, Gemma (James), Antony (Jess), Kendra, Keaton, and Brady, great-grandchildren, Jamie, Macy, Harry and Mathilda, brother, Gary (Julie), nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, brother Terry, sister, Lynn, niece, Rendena, and daughter-in-law, Julie Webb.