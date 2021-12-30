David Daniel Bell, 72, St. Cloud

July 28, 1949 - December 22, 2021

Our loving and merciful God peacefully called David Daniel Bell, 72, of St. Cloud home on Wednesday December 22, 2021. Memorial services will be held privately.

Dave was born on July 28, 1949, in St Cloud, MN to Dr. Frank and Dorothy Bell. He graduated from Tech High School and served in the US Armed Forces 1968/69. He married Susan Doan on February 6, 1970 and later divorced. Soon after Dave met Joanne Monarski who become his life partner for 18 years prior to their marriage on September 6th, 1996. They were joined in a beautiful riverside service at their home with family and friends present. During their 44 years together one of their shared passions, in addition to family time, was working side-by-side on successful operations of their consulting, design and development business. They also enjoyed time spent traveling together along the roadside that led to new and shared adventures. Dave, never having children of his own, became Dad to Joanne’s only Daughter Cheryl Anderson (Sieverding).

Dave was very passionate about many things; bowling was just one and he thrived on creating opportunities for all ages to join. Dave loved to build and design; he started young in the construction trade to later become owner of Liberty Bell Construction and Design that evolved to Freedom Development and Consulting. Dave will be remembered for sketching up a vision on a napkin including land developments to home designs and backyard enjoyment. If you were lucky enough to work with Dave, you know he never skimped on a thing! Dave also never missed a beat at an opportunity to spin you around on the dance floor or whip you around the lake on a tube, swim a Florida pool lap, golf a round or offer guide service on the gator or boat. He was quick to compliment a meal at home or dining out and enjoyed his love for model railroading, and fishing! Dave always had a close connection with animals of all kinds and always had a treat for the ducks, birds and fur-pups! Dave being raised in a small family found glory in gatherings that included immediate and many extended family and friends. He loved to entertain and created the perfect atmosphere for all to relax and enjoy. Most of all Dave will be cherished for his natural gracious ability to share what he had with his family and friends!

Dave is survived by his Daughter Cheryl Anderson (Ryan)Anderson of St. Cloud; grandson Dylan Anderson; Beloved Fur Grandchildren Rocky & Homer. Sister Dannielle (Jim) Higgins of St. Cloud; Niece Michelle Higgins of St. Cloud; Nephew Terry Higgins of St. Cloud and many immediate relatives, nieces, nephews and extended family and many friends.

He was proceeded in death by his Parents Dr. Frank and Dorothy Bell; Wife Joanne Bell; Fur Grandchild Yogi Bear.

A special thank you to Dave’s care team that included his late wife Joanne Bell, Adara Home Health, Good Samaritan Howard Lake and St. Croix Hospice. Whom over the years each lent exceptional care, comfort and love.

To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, memorials are preferred.

Please send your memorial gift in honor of David D. Bell c/o Daniel Funeral Home PO Box 1222, St. Cloud, MN, 56302.