September 9, 1933 - November 13, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Darrell “Duke” D. Stroschein, age 92 of Princeton, MN, passed away on November 13, 2025, at his home. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 18, 2025, from 3:00-7:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with prayers at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton.

Darrell Delmer was born to George and Gladys (Rohde) Stroschein on September 9, 1933, in Frazee. He attended Frazee High School. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy. Darrell married Karen Polivka on February 8, 1960, in Northwood, IA. He worked as an adjuster for Federal Cartridge for 29 years retiring on September 30, 1995. Darrell enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, and spending time with family. He will be greatly missed as a husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Monte Stroschein of St. Paul and Laurie Stroschein of Anoka; grandchildren, Zachary (Anna) and Mitchel; brother, Dale (Therese) of Frazee; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Keith; siblings, Phyllis (Jack) Nelson, Rachel, Joyce, and Darlene.