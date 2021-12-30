Darline Johnson, 94, Sauk Rapids

October 7, 1927 - December 26, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 3:30 PM followed by visitation from 4:30-7 PM Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Darline Johnson, 94 of Sauk Rapids who died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and private burial will be at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Darline has completed her journey with us. She was gifted with 94 wonderful years in this world and is now at peace in God’s Kingdom. Darline was born October 7, 1927 in St. Cloud to William Joseph & Elizabeth Ann (Jones) Decker. She was kept busy raising her family. There was nothing she loved more than a good day at the lake catching fish, league bowling, playing cards, bingo and of course those trips to the casino!

She is survived by her children, Sandy Danzl, Darrell Weber, Brett (Kathy) Weber, Joel (Kathy) Weber, Cheryle Wong, Kevin (Cindy) Weber, Melissa (Dale) Toenjes, Galen (Melissa) Weber, Todd (Kris) Weber, Corey (Melinda) Johnson, brother, William (Marie) Decker, 29 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren and her friends from the Good Shepherd.

She is reunited with her family in heaven: parents, step-father, Leonard Schill, daughter, Wendy McLaughlin, 2 grandsons, Peter Danzl, Thomas Wong, son-in-law, Jerry Danzl, siblings, Clifford Decker, LaVerne Plemel, Mary Ann Struffert, Jeanette Gorecki, and Marlin Decker.

A special thank you to the caring and compassionate staff at the St. Cloud Hospital where she spent her last days.