August 14, 1958 – July 1, 2025

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 11, 2025, at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater for Darleane J. Ferguson, age 66, of Clearwater, who passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Susie Putzke will officiate. Burial of the urn will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Clearwater.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 10, 2025 and from 12 NOON until the time of the service on Friday all at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Darleane was born on August 14, 1958, to Albert and Janet (Phillips) Allee in Staples, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Mark J. “Fergy” Ferguson on August 20, 1983. Darleane was a homemaker and had the unique ability to make any place a home. An excellent cook and baker, she always made sure family and friends were fed. Darleane was a fierce protector of family. Though she was often direct, avoided sugar coating things, and told you like it was, she also had a soft spot for offering motherly help and advice for those in need.

She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Mark; son, Rodney; mother, Janet; three brothers and two sisters.

She is preceded in death by her father, Albert and son, Max.