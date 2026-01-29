July 11, 1961 – January 23, 2026

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Private services will be held for Daniel T. Tasto, age 64, of Rice, who passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, January 23, 2026.

Dan was born on July 11, 1961 in St. Cloud to Thomas and Adelaide (Ludenia). He graduated from Cathedral High School. He worked for many years for Tasto’s Amoco and JM Oil Company.

He enjoyed golfing, his dogs, and spending time with family and friends.

Dan is survived by his father, Tom; siblings, Deb (Jim) of Camp Verde, Arizona; Bill (Pam) of St. Cloud; step-siblings, Molly of St. Cloud; Meghan (Dave) of Blacksburg, VA; as well as extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Adelaide; step-mother, Mary Weryns Tasto; and three infant siblings.

73:26: “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of heart and my portion forever.”