Daniel John Meer, 59, Albany

December 4, 1965 – April 3, 2025

Daniel John Meer (age 59) passed away on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Surrounded by family, his body surrendered to his fight with cancer.

Visitation will be held from 9AM – 12PM at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, Minnesota on Monday, April 14, with funeral service at 12PM and luncheon to follow. A military burial will take place at a later date.

Dan was born on December 4, 1965 to William Meer and Lucille (Noeske) Meer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The youngest of ten brothers and sisters, Dan spent his early years in the Boy Scouts, delivering Sunday papers at break-neck speed, and riding motorcycles while attending Homestead High School in Mequon. Upon graduation, he was off to Basic Training. He was proud of his 22 year career in the Wisconsin Army Reserves and National Guard, which included a deployment in Iraq. He attended college at the University of Wisconsin Stout, where he met the love of his life, Sandra Stark.

Dan held a degree in Graphic Arts and worked in customer service in the printing industry for 18 years before opening Clear Waters Outfitting in Clearwater, Minnesota in 2009.

Dan will always be remembered for putting his family first. As a selfless and thoughtful problem solver, he met challenges head on. He spent many weekends supporting his children at Boy Scout events, football and rugby games, choir concerts, Cross Country meets, and more. A master of the ‘dad joke’, Dan brought a smile and sense of humor to any situation.

Dan spent time camping, hiking, skiing, biking and watching the Green Bay Packers with his wife, their kids, friends, and extended family. He also enjoyed road tripping to State & National Parks, sharing meals at big family gatherings, as well as paddling and kayak fishing on the river.

Dan will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his colleagues, extended family, neighbors, and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sandra (Stark) Meer, and his children Nathan (Andi), Zachary (Caroline), Elizabeth, and Simon, as well as siblings, Christine Reichert, Tom Meer, Terri Titus, Mary (Mike) Jaedike, Rosie Meer, Jim Meer, brother-in-law Bob Schultz, Larry (Jenny) Meer and many more family members. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Kathy Meer and Josie Schultz, sister-in-law Karen Meer, and brother-in-law Steve Titus.

Memorials would be preferred to organizations that Dan supported such as Save the Boundary Waters (savetheboundarywaters.org), Eagle’s Healing Nest (eagleshealingnest.org), or the Wisconsin Canoe Heritage Museum (wisconsincanoeheritagemuseum.org).