Daniel James Hollenhorst, 73, St. Cloud

February 28, 1948 - February 13, 2022

Daniel James Hollenhorst (aka, Cowboy Kid, Getty Museum), 73, of St. Cloud passed away on February 13, 2022, after a valiant struggle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a disease for which he was treated but for which at present there is no cure. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud. See www.danhollenhorst.org for information about future services.

Dan was born in St. Cloud on February 28, 1948, to Melvin and Mildred “Honey” (McPhee) Hollenhorst. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1966, St. John’s University in 1970 (B.A. English), and the University of St. Thomas in 1972 (Masters of Education).

Dan was an educator at: Oak Grove Junior High, Bloomington, MN; School Resource Center, Minneapolis Public Schools; Presentation Grade School, Denver, Colorado; St. Joseph Lab School, St. Joseph, MN; Sts. Peter & Paul Middle School, St. Cloud, MN; Administrative Assistant, Sts. Peter & Paul Middle School, St. Cloud, MN; Principal, St. Joseph Lab School, St. Joseph, MN; Activities/Athletic Director, Cathedral High School, St. Cloud; Principal, St. Anthony’s/St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, St. Cloud; School Consultant, Diocese of St. Cloud.

Dan enjoyed spending time outdoors whether he was canoeing and camping in the BWCAW, bicycling, bird watching & feeding, or doing yardwork. (However, he maintained an adversarial relationship with the invasive feline population who wanted to snack on songbirds.) He was a photographer, calligrapher, handyman, neighborhood activist, and a voracious reader with a memory for details. More importantly, he was a compassionate and intelligent man who lived his life with integrity, service, and joy. Family and friends looked to Dan for guidance. If you asked Dan a question you'd get an encyclopedic answer whether your question was philosophical in nature or you wanted to know what Consumer Reports said about an appliance. The South Side University Neighborhood and his home were dear to him and his passion inspired hours of civic involvement as well as litter patrol. Quiet kindness and humility were woven into his everyday life.

Dan is survived by his wife and beloved partner of 49 years, Juliana Elchert; sister Karen (Dean) Sherburne of Woodbury, MN; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ken (Clare Eickhoff) Elchert (Los Altos, CA), Antoinette (Dr. James) Somerville (Edina, MN), Mary Beth Elchert (St. Paul, MN), and Dr. Tim (Sue Carrels) Elchert (Woodbury, MN); many loved nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and our special Sri Lankan family Kasun, Nadeesha, and Sasha (Reading, UK).

Dan was preceded in death by his parents and many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins. Juliana and Dan thank the Mayo Clinic, CentraCare, and CentraCare Hospice for their attentive care. Please direct memorials to Catholic Charities, St. Cloud.