Daniel ‘Dan’ T. Fruechte, 30, Avon

September 25, 1990 – April 7, 2021

Services celebrating the life of Daniel T. Fruechte, age 30 of Avon, will be 11:00AM, Tuesday, April 13, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Dan passed away Wednesday, at the St. Cloud Hospital, due to complications from Covid. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00PM, Monday, April 12, at the church in Albany. Due to Covid restrictions, and per request by the family, people attending will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Dan was born September 25, 1990, in Coon Rapids, to Chad and Mary (Wagner) Fruechte. He grew up in the Holdingford area and graduated from Holdingford High School in 2009. He married Stephanie Schwinghammer on November 25, 2011.

Together, they built a life they loved. Dan would tell you that his biggest accomplishment in life was his four children. He was a fiercely devoted husband and father, and his love for them was evident in everything he did. Dan also had a love for learning, which continued throughout his life as he obtained multiple degrees relating to business and HR. He was currently working in the Human Relations department for Telcom Construction. Dan had many passions in life, starting with his love of flying. He obtained his pilot’s license even before he had acquired his driver’s license. He shared that passion with his family and friends, frequently taking them up for flights and teaching his children all about airplanes. Dan also loved the thrill of adventure, and was an active storm chaser and skywarn instructor. He loved music and was an avid drum player. He loved the outdoors, frequently photographing the North Shore, and had a love for fishing, particularly trying to catch muskies and northerns. But his biggest passion in life was helping people. His devotion began at a young age, always willing to be a friend. In his teenage years, Dan joined the Bowlus First Response Team, and from there continued his devotion to helping people by going to school to be a paramedic. He was an advocate for multiple causes including Veterans, Autism Awareness, and Mental Health. He was involved in the Minnesota 7th District Board of Ethics. He was also very active in his faith starting at a young age; being a mass server, involved in the choir, and teaching religion classes. He was currently a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany.

His kindness and gentle heart will be remembered by his wife, Stephanie Fruechte of 10 years and his four beautiful children; John(8), Emily(7), Benjamin(5), and Nicholas(3), Albany. He will also be remembered by his parents, Chad and Mary Fruechte, Holdingford; his sister, Rebecca (Jared) Fiedler, nieces and nephew Olivia, Bridgette, and Jacob, Albany; grandparents, Mary and Stan Wagner, Royalton, and Bill and Sharon Fruechte, Albany, and many extended family members and friends.