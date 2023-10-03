Daniel “Dan” Pearson, 63, St. Augusta

July 22, 1960 - September 30, 2023

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday October 6, 2023 at Calvary Community Church in St. Cloud for Dan Pearson, 63, of St. Augusta who passed away Saturday September 30, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital with his family by his side. Rev. Doug Fern will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-8 Thursday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to the services Friday at the church.

Dan was born July 22, 1960 in Starbuck to B. Vern and Beatrice (Larson) Pearson and raised in St. Cloud.

In his teen years he began selling for PleasureLand RV Center. As the years went on he became the CEO and led the company to becoming one of the most successful and premier dealerships in the country.

He was a strong & loyal advocate in the RV Industry with many years of service to RVDA, RVIA and Go RVing. In 2018 he was inducted into the RV Hall of Fame.

He was also a member of Calvary Comm. Church and active in several other groups and organizations; Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, St. Cloud Fireworks, St. Cloud Area Chamber, Quiet Oaks Hospice, Justin Pearson Foundation and AwareX.

Dan took huge pride in caring for others and was very humble and generous in giving. He didn’t want the praise, he just wanted to make people feel like they mattered. He was a respected leader and someone who everyone knew they could go to for a good talk and a few laughs. His employees were like family to him. He always insisted that everyone knew they didn’t work for him, but rather with him.

He loved his family, his children and grandkids were his world. He enjoyed spending time with them at the lake, especially on his pontoon. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his trips to Canada with “The Boys”.

He was a people person. He loved telling jokes and pulling pranks on others while he sat back with a smile and his unforgettable laugh.

He was an amazing father & Papa, a loyal life partner, a true friend and an incredible leader. His big heart will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his son, Sean (Emily) Pearson of St. Augusta; daughter, Whitney (Ross) Curtis of St. Augusta; life partner, Greta Abel of St. Augusta and her children, Jesse (Jessica) Abel and Rachael (Victor) Fuentes. Grandchildren, Connor, Kiara, Kiley, Colton, Will, Calia and Ella, Greta’s grandchildren, Sarah, Emily and Charlie. Brothers and sisters, Dave of St. Paul; Charlie of St. Cloud; Jane of Waite Park; John (Cher) of Rice; Barb of Eden Prairie; Patty (Will) of St. Augusta.

He was preceded in death by his parents, nieces Lisa & Molly Pearson and son Justin.

Our family would like to give special thanks to Dad’s nurses both at the St. Cloud Hospital and his home for your compassion and care for him during these last few months. We will forever be grateful.