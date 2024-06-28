Daniel D. Herbst, 63, Princeton

August 20, 1960 - June 26, 2024

Daniel D. Herbst, age 63 of Princeton, MN, passed on June 26, 2024, at the Elim Home in Princeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Foreston.

Daniel David was born to Richard and Maurine (Johnson) Herbst on August 20, 1960, in St. Cloud. He grew up in Foreston and worked on the family dairy farm. Daniel graduated in 1978 from Milaca High School and then honorably served his country in the United States Air Force from 1978 to 1982. He married Tammy Robak, and together they had two children, Michael and Sarah. They divorced and then he married Lorie Benson on September 15, 2001. He worked as a machinist for 20 years at Woodcraft Industry then at Herbst Lumber. Daniel was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. His faith was a strong guide in his life. He graciously battled MS for over 20 years. Throughout his time, he brought a lot of joy to others and especially in his last year of life to the residents and staff at the Elim Home. Daniel enjoyed reading, eating food, working, farming, four-wheeling, listening to Rock ‘n Roll, and watching Westerns.

Daniel is survived by his children, Michael (Emily) Herbst of Ogilvie and Sarah Herbst of Princeton; grandson, Tryston Herbst; siblings, Barbara (Jeffrey) Jacobson of Milaca; Paul (Sheryl) Herbst of Foreston, Karen (Albin) Swenson of Milaca, Mark (Carrie) Herbst of Foreston, Mary Stanley of St. Louis Park, Lowell (Michele) Herbst of Foreston; Dale (Nancy) Herbst of Foley, Norman Herbst of Foreston, Nancy (Alan) Frerich of Foreston, and Colleen (Steven) Kasella of Morrill; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorie Benson-Herbst; father-in-law, Roland Benson; mother-in-law, Carol Benson; and other relatives.