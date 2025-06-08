ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- After months of dancing practice, and hours of fundraising, the finale for this year's Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars Live is on Monday night.

Schedule

Social Hour: 5:00 – 6:45pm

Guests Seated for Performance: 6:45 – 7:00pm

Show Begins: 7:00pm

Tickets are $90 for a VIP pass which includes the social hour and the show admission. A $25 ticket is for the show only.

This Year’s Dancers

Abbey Graves and David Le

Community Star Abbey Graves with Abbey Graves Productions will be dancing with Tuan (David) Le to benefit the Indy Foundation.

Eunice Adjei and Nick Benner, DWOS

Community Star Eunice Adjei with St. Cloud Financial Credit Union will be dancing with Nick Benner to benefit the Tri-Unity Foundation.

Ashley Green and Jon Skuza

Community Star Ashley Green with Green Thumb Etc. will be dancing with Jon Skuza to benefit Open Hearts Home, Inc.

Kevin Johnson, submitted photo

Community Star Kevin Johnson with K. Johnson Construction will be dancing with Janell Missler to benefit the Tanner’s Team Foundation.

Matt Love and Savanna Bain

Community Star Matt Love with the St. Cloud Fire Department will be dancing with Savanna Bain to benefit the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation.

Angie Hill

Community Star Angie Hill with Minnesota Concrete Products will be dancing with Michael Adams to benefit Anna Marie’s Alliance.

How The Contest Works

The winner is based upon their score from the judges as well as how many dollars they raise for their charity. 40% on judges score and 60% on dollars raised. All the dollars raised will go directly to the organization.

1st Place – $15,000

2nd Place – $10,000

3rd Place – $5,000

4th-6th Place – $3,000

There will be opportunities to donate to the dancer/charity of your choice the night of the event. All dollars will be counted and the winner will be announced at the end of the evening.

A total of 10% of the donations raised during Women’s Fund Presents: Dancing With Our Stars, Live! will be used to support Women’s Fund programing including future events.

