Monday Night&#8217;s Dancing Stars Are Ready To Hit The Stage

Monday Night’s Dancing Stars Are Ready To Hit The Stage

Dancing With Our Stars Live, Canva

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- After months of dancing practice, and hours of fundraising, the finale for this year's Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars Live is on Monday night.

Schedule

Social Hour: 5:00 – 6:45pm
Guests Seated for Performance: 6:45 – 7:00pm
Show Begins: 7:00pm

Tickets are $90 for a VIP pass which includes the social hour and the show admission.  A $25 ticket is for the show only.

This Year’s Dancers

Abbey Graves and David Le
loading...

Community Star Abbey Graves with Abbey Graves Productions will be dancing with Tuan (David) Le to benefit the Indy Foundation.

 

Eunice Adjei and Nick Benner, DWOS
loading...

Community Star Eunice Adjei with St. Cloud Financial Credit Union will be dancing with Nick Benner to benefit the Tri-Unity Foundation.

 

Ashley Green and Jon Skuza
loading...

Community Star Ashley Green with Green Thumb Etc. will be dancing with Jon Skuza to benefit Open Hearts Home, Inc.

 

Kevin Johnson, submitted photo
loading...

Community Star Kevin Johnson with K. Johnson Construction will be dancing with Janell Missler to benefit the Tanner’s Team Foundation.

 

Matt Love and Savanna Bain
loading...

Community Star Matt Love with the St. Cloud Fire Department will be dancing with Savanna Bain to benefit the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation.

 

Angie Hill
loading...

Community Star Angie Hill with Minnesota Concrete Products will be dancing with Michael Adams to benefit Anna Marie’s Alliance.

How The Contest Works

The winner is based upon their score from the judges as well as how many dollars they raise for their charity. 40% on judges score and 60% on dollars raised. All the dollars raised will go directly to the organization.
1st Place – $15,000
2nd Place – $10,000
3rd Place – $5,000
4th-6th Place – $3,000

There will be opportunities to donate to the dancer/charity of your choice the night of the event. All dollars will be counted and the winner will be announced at the end of the evening.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

A total of 10% of the donations raised during Women’s Fund Presents: Dancing With Our Stars, Live! will be used to support Women’s Fund programing including future events.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024

The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reveal the hilarious side of nature, with a flailing squirrel taking the top prize and plenty of giggles along the way. Keep scrolling for the wildly hysterical (and maybe a bit cute) photos.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON