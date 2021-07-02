Dale W. Ackley, 94, Meadowlands

July 12, 1926 - June 29, 2021

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Clearwater United Methodist Church in Clearwater for Dale W. Ackley, age 94 of Meadowlands who passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. Interment will take place at Acacia Cemetery in Clearwater.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church in Clearwater.

Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, Clearwater.

Dale was born July 12, 1926 in Annandale, Minnesota to Thomas “Fred” and Clara (Wallace) Ackley. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WW II serving in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. Dale married Althie E. Granzow on July 30, 1947 in Clearwater. The couple moved to Meadowlands in 1956. Dale owned and operated Dale’s Standard Station in Meadowlands, he was also employed by St. Louis County as a mechanic for 25 years retiring in 1992.

Dale is survived by his wife, Althie; children, Laura (Raymond) Frostad of Isle, Gary of Pine City, Floyd (Linda) of Pine City, Ronnie (Kathy) of Floodwood and Dean of Hibbing; six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Dale was preceded in death by three grandsons, Alan, Kevin and Brian; and brother, Neil.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.