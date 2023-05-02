Dale Lewandowski, 81, St. Cloud

February 12, 1942 - April 29, 2023

Dale Louis Lewandowski, age 81 of St. Cloud, Minnesota died on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Dale was born February 12, 1942 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Louis and Mary (Kubat) Lewandowski. He attended grade school in Ronneby and graduated from Foley High School, class of 1960 where he played basketball. During high school, he worked for Lewandowski Implement. After he graduated from high school he attended the University of Minnesota and eventually enlisted in the US Air Force. After the service he farmed with his parents after his brother Kelly passed away. Dale married Judy Kampa on March 4, 1965 at St. John's Catholic Church. The couple celebrated 58 years of marriage together and raised four daughters; Sherrie, Brenda, Lisa and Terra. Together as a family, they operated Green Acres Dairy Farm in Gilman. Dale was active on several farm boards including; Beef Board, AMPI, ADA and was the recipient of the Outstanding Farmer of the Year award. He also enjoyed tractor pulls, custom combining and all field work. After retiring the couple moved to Zimmerman where they lived for 28 years. Dale bid septic systems and drove truck for Centra Sota and RDO. Dale and Judy enjoyed watching their grandchildren at many sporting events. He enjoyed spending time with family and especially his grandchildren.

Left to keep his memory are his wife, Judy, St. Cloud, daughters: Sherrie (Kevin) Chmielewski; Brenda (Rick) Dudek; Lisa (Brian Foss); Terra (Roger) Pohlkamp and grandchildren: Danielle (Tim) Boron, Blair (Eric) Herm, Eric (Mackenzie) Dudek, Megan Dudek, Jordan (Gabbie) Posterick, Paige and Paityn Pohlkamp, 3 great grandchildren; Jaxson, Ellee and Cooper and brothers and sisters: Joyce (Doug) McMains, Fr. Glen, David (Vicki) MaryAnn (Roger) Worm, Rick, Debbie (Kermit) Gilyard and Colleen (Clint) Corrigan. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kelly and granddaughter, Jade on May 8, 2015. The family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring love and support for the family, no thank you cards will be sent.