Cyril T. Kascht, 76, Paynesville

February 20, 1947 - October 2, 2023

attachment-Cyril Kascht loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 6, 2023 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Cyril T. Kascht, age 76, of Paynesville. Cyril passed away peacefully on Monday, October 2 at the Paynesville Health Care Center with family at his side. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville with full military honors. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Cyril was born February 20, 1947 in Richmond, MN to Andrew and Susan (Lang) Kascht. After graduating from Paynesville High School in 1965, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1969. He married Linda Cronen on August 7, 1971 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kandiyohi. They farmed for the next 40 years near Paynesville. Cyril also worked at the Paynesville American Legion Post 271 where he was assistant gambling manager and a former Commander. He, along with his brother Jim, also provided grave digging services in the Paynesville area for over 10 years. He was a member of the St. Louis Catholic Church, Paynesville American Legion Post 271, St. Louis Knights of Columbus Council 3820 and Catholic United Financial.

Cyril will be remembered for his passion for gardening, decorating for an outdoor Christmas, woodworking, and fishing. He was a loving husband, dad, and grandpa.

Cyril is survived by his wife of 52 years Linda, children Randy (Melanie) of Sargeant Bluff, Iowa, Jennifer (Chad) Thilges of Alexandria, Brian (Carolyn) of Trimont, Joyce (Tony) Kotten of Belgrade, and Gregory (Amy) of Paynesville, 7 grandchildren Adam, Cassidy, Riley, Cameron, Joe, Jake, and Isabella, and sister Helen Sondrol of St. Cloud.

Preceding Cyril in death were his parents, brothers Jim and Harvey and sister Rosemary Jedlicka.