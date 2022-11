Cyril M. Kuefler Jr., 70, St. Cloud

Died: November 21, 2022

Cyril M. Kuefler Jr. age 70 of St. Cloud passed away November 21, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Cy was a life long resident of St. Cloud. He was active in the real estate profession, serving as a past president of the St. Cloud Board of Realtors.

Survived by children Angela Kuefler, Nathan Kuefler, four grand children, sisters Janice Kuefler, Naomi Dietiker and brother David Kuefler. He was preceded in death by son Jason.

A celebration of life will be planned in the future.