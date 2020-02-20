Cyril J. Wertish, 89, St. Cloud

August 7, 1930 - February 19, 2020

A Latin Tridentine Requiem High Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Traditional Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Cyril J. Wertish, age 89, of St. Cloud who passed away at his home with family by his side on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Reverend Fr. Niño Molina will officiate. Graveside obsequies will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Hector, Minnesota with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday and from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Cyril was born on August 7, 1930 in Olivia to James and Johanna (Kojetin) Wertish. He served honorably in the United States Army. He married Arlene M. Edwards on December 27, 1950. Together they owned and operated a hog farm near Hector.

Cyril’s three most important things were faith, prayer and family. He enjoyed playing pool, cards, gardening, working with his hands, and traveling with Arlene.

He is survived by his children, Steven (Rita) Wertish of St. Nicholas, Deborah (William) Dickhudt of Montevideo, Maribeth (Richard) Reimer of Kandiyohi, Arlin (Dana) Wertish of Cold Spring, and Teresa Wertish of St. Cloud; 31 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Martha Macik, Leo Wertish, Wencel Wertish, Judy Kieffer, Jane Ofterfeld, Mary Wetzel, and Carol Listerud; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Diane; a baby boy, Mark David; sisters, Elizabeth Anderlik and Bernadine Anderson; and great-granddaughter, Avalon Arlene Hummelsund.