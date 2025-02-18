Curtis E. Persson, 78, Browerville

November 13, 1946 - February 13, 2025

A funeral service will be 12:00 PM, Friday February 21, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Curtis E Persson, 78 of Browerville who passed away on February 13, 2025 at the CentraCare Health in Long Prairie. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM at the funeral home on Friday.

Curtis “Curt” was born on November 13, 1946 to Petress and Mildred (Ellison) Persson in Saint Paul. He graduated from North Saint Paul High School and went on to earn a Master of Education Degree from the University of Minnesota. He began what became a 35-year career teaching with the Spring Lake Park School District. He married Carol Docherty on August 3, 1973 at the Holy Childhood Church in Saint Paul. In 2003 he retired from Spring Lake Park School and moved to Browerville. Curt was a substitute teacher for Long Prairie/Grey Eagle Elementary School for several years. He also worked seasonally at Petron Farms for several years.

Curt enjoyed supporting and attending the sporting events of his two sons. He was especially fond of collecting clocks and watches of all types. He also collected old radios and juke boxes. He seemed always to have a shed full of cars from which to choose. Some of his favorites were his ’48 Chevy, ‘55 Buick and the old convertible he called Vinny. Family vacations on Lake Hubert by Brainerd created many special memories.

He is survived by his loving wife and life-long partner, Carol; sons, Peter of Saint Paul and James (Natalie) of Chaska; four grandchildren, Mariah Persson of Columbia Hights, Curtis Persson of Saint Paul, and Greyson and Kiernan Becker of Chaska; brothers-in-law, Craig Kanske of Moore, OK and Gary Docherty of Nisswa; sister-in-law, Jenny Persson of Alexandria; nephews Jim and John Kanske and Greg and Dean Trumm.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carol Persson and Lois Kanske; brother, Wayne Persson and sister-in-law, Bonnie Rivard

Curt, may the Lord bless you and keep you. May He let His face shine upon you and be gracious to you.