UNDATED (WJON News) -- While oil prices have jumped to their highest level in months amid geopolitical tensions, a weakening U.S. dollar, and supply concerns, the national average price of gasoline saw little change compared to a week ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.83. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 6.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.62. The national average price of diesel has decreased 4.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.58 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says over the coming weeks, we're likely to see more states experiencing increases than decreases.