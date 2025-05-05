Cooking Camp for Middle School Students in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Middle school students can enroll in a cooking camp this summer.

The Culinary Studio is hosting a three-day summer camp in June to teach the students.

The Culinary Crew: Middle School Edition will be held June 16th - 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. The camp is open to students entering grades six through eight.

Campers will learn how to safely use kitchen tools, work with fresh local ingredients, and explore everything from smoothies and wraps to scratch-made baked goods. The final day includes a friendly 'bake-off' challenge that encourages teamwork and creativity.

The camp is limited to 20 students.

The fee for the three-day camp is $195.

Contact the Culinary Studio at contact@culinarystudiomn.com.

