A Minnesota social media food reviewer was in St. Cloud this weekend, eating his way through at least three restaurants and sharing the cuisine with his canine companions, Zoomie and Lucy.

Tony Cu -- pronounced KOO -- jumped in his car headed to the Granite City where he ordered grub from:

Cu is a regional star on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, known for his reviews of food from around Minnesota and at the Minnesota State Fair.

Cu told Jason Matheson of "The Jason Show" on Fox 9 in Minneapolis he started creating content online in April of 2023 when he would make videos of himself making random recipes at home -- without a lot of success. But then he started making egg rolls and fried rice on camera and his number of TikTok followers started to climb.

Cu's schtick is to go to a place, get some takeout, eat it in his car with his dogs and review the food.

And his followers can't get enough.

And that's where our St. Cloud gastronomical adventure began on Saturday.

BO DIDDLEY'S DELI

Tony's first stop in St. Cloud was "Bo-Dids" where he ordered two sandwiches -- an Italian sub and a Greek gyro.

Italian Sub

Tony was impressed with the size of the sub. "Holy Cow this thing is large!" "It's massive!"

Tony thought the bread was star of the sub. "It's nice and soft and has a good bounce to it."

"A good sub overall, that's it."

Rating: 8.4

Greek Gyro

He was less impressed with the gyro. "It isn't bad," he says, but "the gyro meat was missing a little punch to it."

Rating: 7

Get our free mobile app

BRAVO BURRITO

Tony ordered online, getting a pork verde deluxe burrito with tortilla chips and queso as well as a Chazz plate with chicken verde.

Pork Verde Deluxe Burrito

Unwrapping the burrito in his car, Tony's first thought? "This thing is heavy -- and it smells good, too." After cutting the burrito in two, he inspected the ingredients. "Big chunks of pork," he noted, taking a bite. "So good." "All the ingredients taste super fresh. All the ingredients taste really well-seasoned. Everything about it is rock solid." "It's amazing."

Chazz Plate with Chicken Verde

Tony also got the Chazz Plate with chicken verde. It's two enchiladas, black beans, salsa, and melted cheese. Tony's thoughts? "The flavors are amazing here." "The chicken verde is amazing" "All the ingredients just go really well together."

Rating: 8.7

Tony says while he was leaving the store, 5 or 6 people in line told him, "you're going to enjoy your food." He called the food "amazing."

Get our free mobile app

UP IN SMOKE

Tony got the Three meat platter with ribs, brisket and chicken wings.

"Pretty good flavors" for the brisket and he gave it a 7.7 out of 10. However, it lost some points for breaking apart and shredding a bit.

The ribs in a spicy barbecue sauce received an 8.7 -- "pretty good." Tony really like the sauce saying it had "a really nice kick without burning your mouth."

And Tony had the hot honey dry rub smoked chicken wing that had Tony "very impressed." It got a 9.1. "If you love dry rub wings, you're going to love this."

Smoked Mac and Cheese

"...has a light cheese flavor. You could taste the smokiness and the noodles are done perfectly."

Cheesy Hashbrowns

Traditional Minnesota funeral potatoes. Tony says "they're pretty good."

Smoked Shotgun Shells (Saturday special)

Shotgun shells are manicotti shells stuffed with beef, sausage and cheese and wrapped in bacon and come. with their honey pineapple glaze. "This thing is just top-notch," said Tony. "A work of art." And he called the honey pineapple sauce "a flavor bomb in your mouth."

Rating: 9.2

Pulled Pork Egg Roll

The folks at Up In Smoke gave him a pulled pork egg roll. He didn't rate or review it because he only reviews food he pays for. But he concedes it's "very tasty."

Turtle Cheesecake

And to celebrate their 2nd anniversary, they gave Tony a piece of turtle cheesecake from Christine's Cheesecakes which he enjoyed -- but didn't rate.

You can see more of Tony Cu's Minnesota adventures on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

And Cu says there's more St. Cloud food reviews coming in the near future.

Arroy, he previewed, "was tasty."