Minnesota food reviewer Tony Cu just released another two reviews of local food found here in the Granite City.

He swung through the St. Cloud area last weekend and stopped at several places.

You can see reviews for Bravo Burrito, Up in Smoke BBQ and Bo Diddley's in our original post.

Reviews he released today were for the Thai and Filipino Restaurant Arroy as well as House of Pizza.

HOUSE OF PIZZA

Tony stopped in to St. Cloud stalwart -- House of Pizza and ordered a 'za recommended by his followers.

The HOP Popper Pizza (HOP = House of Pizza)

The menu describes it as:

"Red Sauce, pepperoni, cream cheese & jalapenos. We are Minnesota’s first pizza shop to add cream cheese as a pizza topping. It’s so good."

But Tony was hesitant to try pizza with cream cheese.

Even so, he says it works.

"The pepperoni, the cream cheese and the jalapenos -- they just work well together."

But even after sampling the Minnesota-cut local favorite, Cu's apparently not a big fan of cream cheese on pizza.

He says he's been doing a lot of pizza reviews lately -- "but this pizza with cream cheese -- it's a little bit different than I'm used to."

"I should have ordered another pizza so i can just try the standard meat lovers type of pizza because that what we like."

Rating: 8.4

ARROY

After getting several recommendations to visit, Tony ordered some dishes from the Thai-Filipino restaurant Arroy in downtown St. Cloud.

He ordered two dishes and Arroy threw in an order of their chicken wings.

Chicken Pad Thai

On a scale from 0-to-5 for heat, Tony put the Chicken Pad Thai at a 3. "The flavors are outstanding here. You get that sweetness. You get that little souriness." He says the noodles were perfectly cooked and chicken tender.

"Very delicious."

Rating: 9.1

Dry Rub Chicken Wings

Though, Tony doesn't rate food he gets for free, he says the wings would be in the 9s, easily.

"If you don't appreciate this seasoning, there's something wrong with ya. Wow!"

"Whatever this seasoning is, I want it!"

"It kinda tastes like barbecuey, cajuney, lemon peppery seasoning. It's delicious. Definitely order those wings!"

Green Coconut Curry and Rice

Tony says this dish is supposed to be their most-popular item.

Why?

"Oh, my gosh! I've ate a lot of green curries in my life, but this chicken green curry -- OUTSTANDING!"

Taking a confirmation bite, Tony was convinced.

"Rock solid."

Rating: 9.6

Overall, do you think Tony Cu likes Arroy?

"Kind of at a loss for words right now becauses that was just so flavorful. All three dishes."

"If I was going on a date with some lucky girl in St. Cloud, I would definitely take them there. That was outstanding."

You can see more of Tony Cu's Minnesota adventures on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.