Crow Wing County Sheriff Investigating Two Deaths
BREEZY POINT (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating two deaths in Crow Wing County.
The Sheriff's Office says on Sunday at about 2:40 p.m. deputies responded to a welfare check at a home in Pelican Township.
They found a woman's body inside the home. A man was also found in the home and he was helped outside. A short time later the man experienced a medical emergency and despite efforts to save him he also died.
The woman has been identified as 59-year-old Jodi Lysne from Minneapolis. The man has been identified as 53-year-old Brett Shelstad from Minneapolis. The two were engaged to each other.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is helping with the investigation along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Autopsy results are pending and the investigation is ongoing.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Event Producer, Culinary Teacher Create The Culinary Studio
- Quiet Oaks' Autumn Reflections to Celebrate Caregivers
- Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Sherburne County Lake
- Waite Park Mayor Rick Miller Wrapping Up 23 Year Career
- Trump Rally in St. Cloud Has Big Price Tag
LOOK: Cool Car Features We Kind of Miss
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz