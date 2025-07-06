Rescue Crews Save Capsized Tubers On The Crow River
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A number of tubers had to be rescued from a river in central Minnesota.
The Wright County Sheriff's Office says on Friday, just before 10:00 a.m., they received a 911 call from the 11000 block of 36th Circle Northeast in St Michael. The caller reported that several people had tipped their tubes in the Crow River and were hanging on to tree branches.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found an adult man and a boy hanging onto a tree branch, and they were unable to swim to shore.
The deputies were informed that the group had eight people in total, two adults and six children, who all tipped their tubes and were last seen in the water floating downstream.All eight were either rescued from the river by first responders or were able to make it to shore. No injuries were reported.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by St Michael Fire Department, Rogers Fire Department, Hanover Fire Department, Dayton Fire Department, Maple Grove Fire Department, Rogers Police Department, Dayton Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and Allina Ambulance.
