Crime Stoppers; Stolen Vehicle and Catalytic Converter

The Waite Park Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle from the 200 block of 9th Avenue North.  The theft took place Saturday June 7th.  Mages says taken was a 2015 gray Chrysler 200.

Waite Park Police are also reporting a catalytic converter theft on Frontage Road.  Mages says is a crime that they haven't seen much of lately.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.

 

 

