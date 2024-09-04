Crime Stoppers; Stolen Bike in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a bicycle theft were a bike was stolen off a bicycle rack on August 28. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says the bike is a black Trek Marlin 7 with red handle grips.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Kelly Simondet is below.