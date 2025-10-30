Waite Park Police are reporting a burglary complaint on the 200 block of 9th Avenue North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says an unoccupied home was entered, tools were missing and the door was left open. Crime Stoppers is looking for anyone in the area that my have camera footage that could be helpful for Police in their investigation.

Scam Attempt in Sartell

The Sartell Police Department are reporting a scam attempt. Mages says a resident was checking their credit report and noticed an inquiry for a credit card that they hadn't done. She says the resident called the credit card company and learned the request originated in Ohio. The card was not opened and the process did not go through.

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

