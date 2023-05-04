Creativity On Display With Boys and Girls Club Spring Showcase

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota are hosting their annual Spring Showcase next week.

Aimee Minnerath is the Director of Communications for the organization. She says the event highlights kids creativity and gives them an outlet to express themselves.

It's a wonderful opportunity for kids to get on a professional stage and find out what it's like to perform for the community. It's such an inspiring experience for our youth and everyone involved.

The showcase will feature a variety of art forms such as dance, poem writing, and video production.

In addition to the mainstage performances, there will be over 300 pieces of artwork on display throughout the Paramount Theatre lobby.

Get our free mobile app

Minnerath says their Youth Arts Initiative has been vital to the success of so many kids and wouldn't be possible without some outstanding community partnerships.

She says thanks to a new partnership, they are planning expand their digital arts programming.

Best Buy is partnering with the club to launch a Best Buy Teen Technology Center. So our digital arts room will be built out to the next level, including a recording studio.

Minnerath says construction on the new center will take place this summer at the Southside Boys and Girls Club.

If all goes well they hope to have it operational by the fall.

The Spring Showcase is on Wednesday beginning at 6:30 p.m. It is free to attend, but you are asked to register in advance.

READ RELATED ARTICLES