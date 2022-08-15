Boys and Girls Club of Central MN Preparing Kids for Careers

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota is helping to prepare kids for careers. Brady DeGagne is the Director of Programming and Facilities with the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota. He and Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation joined me on WJON.

Cruikshank says the Boys and Girls Club is aligned with what the GSDC is already doing in the community in regards to exploring potential interest in careers for young people.

The name of the program at the Boys and Girls Club is called "Career Start". DeGagne says the GSDC was a big help in getting this program up and running. He explains that the program is set up to help young people figure out what their skill set is, their passions and who they are as a person to help them move forward to what that next step could be.

DeGagne explains that since 2019 they've been getting more access to the skill trades and were able to do a shed build last summer. He says they have the resources and support from the community to execute this. The shed was built and then sold at their benefit in December. DeGagne says the event was fun and interactive. He says this program gets more young people involved in carpentry, hospitality and diesel mechanics. DeGagne feels this gets these young people an opportunity to get exposed to careers they hadn't had experience with.

If you'd like to learn more about the 8,000 jobs available in the St. Cloud region for to stcloudshines.com. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail and Brady it is available below.