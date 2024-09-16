Tips to Nail Your Next Job Interview in Central MN

Getting that next job can be a challenge. To help you present your best self, Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, joined me on WJON.

Cruikshank says everyone should be resume ready. You never know when that perfect opportunity may present itself either internally or externally.

Top Takeaways to prepare to interview

● Do your homework - research companies - website/social sites/reviews

● Ask for intel, feedback from friends/colleagues etc

● Focus on opportunities and not the industry

Tips for helping you (and your resume) stand out

1) Explain why you chose your career path

● Shows enthusiasm for your work

● Share reasons for choosing career and personal connections

● Explain other fields you may have worked in prior or gaps in work history and why

that time was well spent or beneficial to you now.

2) Have a Vision

● Be prepared to speak to future –career path vision

● Share examples of your performance, skill set and/or work

● Demonstrate how your experiences/strengths are the best fit for the job

3) Align your resume to highlight the key traits/experiences the employer is seeking

4) Describe your job responsibilities well

● Describe honestly, thoroughly and accurately

● Highlight significant accomplishments, elaborate on your learnings

5) Be Prepared to brag (a little)

● Identify a major accomplishment for each previous position

● Specify your role, responsibilities and outcomes

Top Takeaways

● Presentation

● Professionalism

● Think before you speak

● Transitional skills

● Remain positive at all times

● Be sure to have questions prepared for the interview

● Share your passions/volunteer interest

Ways to ensure Employer interview process is effective and welcoming:

● 100% focused on the interview/candidate. Allow time for quality conversation

● Review the resume before the interview to identify specific questions to ask, etc

● Engage more than 1 person in the interview to compare feedback

● Keep the applicant posted on progress/next steps with EVERY CANDIDATE

● Ensure you have a career path for each and every employee to provide opportunities for growth.

In closing, to share ideas/feedback with Gail Cruikshank, go to www.greaterstcloud.com where you can find several employer resources. www.greaterstcloudshines highlights all you our community has to offer in addition to job opportunities within a 3 - county region.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail Cruikshank, it is available below.