Why Central Minnesotans Should Invest in Themselves

New Year's resolutions can range from weight loss, exercise more, or save money but maybe investing in yourself could be a good option of you. I was joined on WJON by Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation Talent Director Gail Cruikshank. She says investing in yourself can involve learning something new either at your current place of employment or volunteer for a local non profit. Cruikshank shares the following suggestions.

Why Invest in yourself?

● It can be easy to lose sight of your goals between helping your team succeed and contributing toward the company’s objectives.

● Making professional development a priority means dedicating time to your advancement and skill refinement, preparing you to further your career and achieve new heights.

● The strides you make while intentionally learning and growing are for more than your benefit. Professional development can help you be the most effective leader in your current role. There are always new ways to succeed, and while you’re continuously learning, you can share your knowledge to your team. In turn, the team will benefit from your newfound skills.

How do you prioritize your professional development? Each of us needs to identify the best approach to overcome those challenges of busy schedules. It will also look different from employer to employer, industry and your personal circumstances.

● Define your goals. Be clear on what you aim to learn, determine a timeline, and plan how you’ll achieve the knowledge and skills.

● Get buy-in from your boss. Communicate your goals and work together to overcome challenges where possible. Your company may have opportunities to attend training or conferences, and support may be available to cover your responsibilities to allow time for professional development.

● Involve your team. Are the skills you’d like to learn or improve also applicable to your team? Take the opportunity to arrange group training or make professional development a regular occurrence and priority for everyone. Investing time and effort into improving your skills and expanding your knowledge will benefit you as a leader and professional while also improving others’ experiences with you. While professional development can propel your career further, it can also be advantageous for your personal life as you continue to grow.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail, it is available below. For information about jobs in the St. Cloud area go to stcloudshines.com.