Longtime Boys & Girls Club Staffer Celebrates 30-Years

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime staff member with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is celebrating 30-years with the organization.

Tommi Neuman began her career in 1991 as a youth development staff member at Madison Kidstop, was promoted to program manager and worked her way up to Director of HR.

She says her no matter what role she's had, her goal has always been about finding ways to impact kids in our community.

I go back to when I was a working with the youth, the best part of that job was making a breakthrough with a child. Now that I'm in an administrative position, I see myself being able to help the youth, because I am hire good staff that can do that with them.

She says her favorite part as an administrator is seeing some of the same kids she once cared for, apply for a job within the organization.

Because I have been her so long, I've seen some of my kiddos come to me looking for a job. It's really neat to see those applications, recognize the name and they come in and say I wanted to work here so I can be just like the staff.

Neuman says the Boys & Girls Club gave her the opportunity to not only have a career, but make a meaningful impact on the youth and community they serve.