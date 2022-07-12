Boys & Girls Clubs Holding Summer Benefit Concert Next Month

ST. CLOUD -- You can help local kids rocket toward their future.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is holding their annual Summer Benefit concert next month.

The concert features Anthony Shore and his 12-piece band dazzling the audience with their Elton John tribute.

Amiee Minnerath is the Marketing Director for the clubs. She says their goal is to raise $150,000, which will continue to help fund many of their youth programming throughout the year.

It's been a couple of tough years, but the Boys and Girls Club is coming back better than before. We continue to provide so many important programs for the youth in our community such as daily snacks, homework help and other summer activities.

In addition to the concert, she says there will also be food, spirit sampling and a huge silent auction.

Minnerath says unlike last year, the silent auction will be held in person this year.

So there will be no bidding on items online, but we will have the complete list on our website the Monday before the event. So you will have to attend in person to bid on an item.

The concert will start at 5:30 p.m. on August 4th inside The River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud.

Tickets for the "Rocket Man" tribute show are $100 per ticket or $150 for a pair. They can be found on the Boys and Girls Club website.